ENOSBURG - Shea Howrigan dished to Ethan Hogaboom for the first basket of Thursday's 48-37 senior night win for the Enosburg Hornets over the Vergennes Commodores.
The Hornets quickly tallied six points on three possessions early in the first quarter. Tight defense and focused offense paid big dividends, including a charge taken by Gavin Combs, who scored on the ensuing possession.
Devyn Gleason scored on a put-back to give the Hornets a 12 point lead late in the quarter. Gleason's block returned the ball to Enosburg in the final minute, where Howrigan drove to the hoop again; the Hornets left the quarter with an 18-6 lead.
The Commodores kicked off the second quarter with a three-pointer, which Gleason answered with two mid-range jumpers on back-to-back possessions.
A give-and-go combination from Hogaboom to Howrigan resulted in a breakaway basket for Combs as the Hornets extended their lead late in the second quarter.
A patient Nathaniel Robtoy worked an open lane, fooling Commodore defenders as the clock dipped below two minutes. The Hornets left the half with a 26-13 lead and plenty of momentum.
The Commodores came out hot in the third quarter, scoring on back-to-back buckets and two trips to the charity stripe. They also came to life on the boards where Enosburg had dominated throughout the first half.
A deep three by the Commodores brought them within three points of Enosburg, three minutes into the third quarter. Vergennes held the upper hand on both offense and defense, forcing several turnovers in the third.
Hogaboom took a charge, just as Vergennes was about to take the lead, but Enosburg failed to capitalize on the opportunity, and Vergennes pulled ahead on the next possession.
Gleason took the line with 2:29 remaining, tying the game and scoring the Hornets' first point of the quarter. Wyatt Boyce drained a deep three in the final minute and a half to restore the lead to Enosburg, earning a much-deserved roar from the crowd. Vergennes answered, leaving the quarter trailing 31-29.
The Commodores tied the game on the first possession of the fourth quarter. Danny Antillon regained the lead for Enosburg, and Gleason extended it on an And-1.
Howrigan worked a trip to the line after drawing a foul underneath. He grabbed his own rebound, got fouled in the process, and earned a second trip to the line.
Gleason picked a Commodore pocket, getting the ball to Combs for a bucket in the paint, and giving the Hornets a seven-point lead with just over two minutes remaining. After an Enosburg timeout, Combs notched another post bucket.
Robtoy took a charge as the clock fell below two minutes, handing possession to the Hornets and firing up the hometown crowd. Gleason's free throws hit their mark, and the Hornets maintained an 11 point lead to the final buzzer.
Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette spoke of the team's effort: "We played hard in the first half--helping, talking. We could have folded, going from up 13 to tied in the third, but we didn't panic. We were tough enough to come back and get the win."
Enosburg seniors react to the senior night win
Ethan Hogaboom on the win: It's a huge win; to be able to beat a team who beat us earlier will be huge going into these next couple of games. We need to put together a good string of games.
Wyatt Boyce on the crowd support: It was great to have the fans back in here to support us.
Shea Howrigan on playing for Enosburg: I like playing for my family, my town, the boys on the team, and the name on the front of the jersey.
Nathaniel Robtoy on the comeback: I was nervous when they came back and got it to three. We came back in the fourth quarter to take care of things, and it was awesome.
Blair Archambault on the team and the fans: This basketball team, we're a family, and I'll always enjoy coming back and watching the rest of these guys play for the next three years. It's been such a great community to play for, and we have such supportive fans.
Gavin Combs on senior night: I was nervous before the game--going into senior night with some high expectations. I knew I had to go out and put in the effort with all the other boys.
Enosburg high scorers: Devyn Gleason led with 13 points, Ethan Hogaboom had 10, and Gavin Combs had 9.
