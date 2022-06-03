ENOSBURG - The No. 3 Enosburg Hornets hosted the No. 13 Rice Green Knights in the first round of the D2 softball playoffs, earning a 14-2 win in five innings. Sophomore pitcher Makenna Lovelette threw a complete game and hit two home runs for Enosburg.
Lovelette quickly retired the Green Knights in the top of the first, striking out three and inducing a groundout.
Emma Keelty got things started in the bottom of the first, slapping a single down the third baseline. Lilly Robtoy left her mark on the game early, lifting a ball for a two-run homer; the Hornets left the inning with a 2-0 advantage.
Rice scored their first run on a passed ball on a wide throw in the top of the second. They tied the game 2-2, scoring on a two-out pickle play.
In the bottom of the inning, Alita Deuso made the most of a bunt, reaching second on an overthrow to give the Hornets a runner in scoring position. Keelty's double scored Deuso to give the Hornets a slender 3-2 lead.
Lovelette kept the Green Knights off-balance in the top of the third with a little help from a spectacular catch at the right-field fence by second baseman Deuso. Lovelette helped her own cause in the bottom of the inning, launching a solo home run.
Walks and an error allowed Destiny Benware, Kayla Gervais, and Deuso to load the bases for the Hornets. Benware and Gervais scored on passed balls, and Enosburg held a 6-2 lead after three.
Erica Goodhue flashed the leather at first, snapping up a line drive for the first out in the top of the fourth. Lovelette retired the next two batters to end the half-inning.
Robtoy and Lovelette each walked to start the bottom of the fourth, and Spaulding dropped a single into shallow right advancing the runners. Robtoy scored on a passed ball, and Deuso lifted a fly ball into center to plate the ninth run.
In the bottom of the fifth, Enosburg's bats came to life. Rory Schreindorfer, in her first varsity plate appearance, smacked a ball to the center-field fence for a triple. Also, in her first varsity at-bat, Cameron Benoit's hit scored Schreindorfer for the Hornets' tenth run.
Lovelette hit a two-run homer, and Spaulding followed with a stand-up triple. Benware laced a line-drive double to center to score Spaulding as the Hornet bats stayed hot. Zoey McGee plated Benware, hitting a single down the third baseline and securing the Hornets' win in five innings.
McGee spoke of her game-ending hit: "It was great to go into the game and get a hit. I've been struggling with hitting lately, so it was nice."
McGee spoke of the team's bond: "I feel like these girls are my sisters, and we want to see each other succeed."
Lovelette threw five innings, striking out nine, walking two, and allowing four hits.
"As soon as we started hitting, that helped me (in the circle)," said Lovelette. "It makes you a little more nervous when the game is close since any mistake can make it a closer game."
Lovelette's first homerun was hit when the game was still very close.
"All that adrenaline (from a good hit) also helps with pitching," said Lovelette. "I've struggled with hitting recently, so those two home runs were good for me."
Benoit spoke of her first varsity at-bat: "Coming up to varsity is a whole different game, and getting that hit and that momentum moving forward in playoffs was really good."
Schreindorfer joined the conversation after helping Benoit fold the American flag, an Enosburg softball post-game tradition.
"It feels good to know I can have an impact out there and get some playing time," said Schreindorfer. "This team is really fun to be around, and they're good girls. They're very supportive and welcoming."
Enosburg coach Randy Wells was glad to see the offense pick up as the girls got back into the swing of things.
"We started out like we hadn't played for a little while, and we haven't. They snapped in pretty quickly after giving up a couple of unearned runs."
The Hornets have proven to be a hard-hitting team this spring, hitting 18 homeruns.
"This team is a good hitting team," said Wells. "Brad (Lovelette) has done a great job with them."
Wells also spoke of Lovelette's performance in the circle: "Makenna throws the ball well, knows the game, hits well, and she's going to continue to grow. We haven't seen her top-side yet. It'll be fun to watch her the next two years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.