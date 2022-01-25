ENOSBURG - On Monday, Jan. 24, the Enosburg Hornets and MVU Thunderbirds boys' basketball teams faced off for the second time in a week, and while the Thunderbirds threatened several times, the Hornets earned the 46-36 win
Devyn Gleason set the tone for the night, dropping a deep three early in the first quarter, the first of three he'd hit as he led the Hornets with 21 points.
Ethan Hogaboom and Gavin Combs hit early layups for Enosburg, and a deep three for Shea Howrigan extended the Hornets' lead. Caleb Surprise dropped a three for MVU, but it was Silas Kane who got the last shot in the quarter on a put-back at the buzzer for a 14-7 Hornet lead.
The second quarter began as a defensive battle, but Enosburg got things rolling on a mid-range jump shot by Howrigan; Silas Kane scored on an offensive rebound, and the Hornets quickly established an 11 point lead.
Gleason's backdoor layup erased the Thunderbirds' early gains in the second. Hayzen Luneau answered, knocking down two buckets for MVU in the last minute of the half, but the Hornets left for the break with a 22-15 advantage.
Gleason came out in the third, hitting two free throws thirty seconds into the second half and following up with a deep three, but MVU's Maliki Unwin-Jackson and Connor Nielsen drained three's late in the quarter to narrow the Hornets' lead to four points.
Gleason found room from far outside the arc to bank one more three in the quarter's final seconds, and a bucket in the last minute gave the Hornets a 34-26 lead.
Surprise's perimeter shot brought the Thunderbirds within five points at the start of the fourth quarter. Gleason turned his attention from the perimeter to the paint, making two fearless drives to the basket to regain Enosburg's lead; the Hornets held on for the win.
Blair Archambault, who was a consistent and vital part of Enosburg's defense, spoke of the enjoyment of an in-county win.
"It's fun to play against people you know and people you want to beat in an in-county game," said Archambault.
"I know playing good defense is my role, and I try to do my best. Playing good help defense takes the workload off the scorers and lets them do their part on the other end."
Gleason, who led the Hornets' scoring, also spoke of the importance of defense, "I think coming into this game, we played great defense, which turned into offense."
When asked about the deep three, Gleason spoke candidly, "I didn't think that three was in, whatsoever, but somehow it got a lucky bank. That got some excitement going, and we were able to build on it."
Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette spoke of the teams' second meeting, "They play hard, and we knew it would be a battle. I felt we did a better job of putting pressure on them full court, but I still feel like, defensively, our bigs struggled with Hayzen. He's a good player."
MVU coach Matt Walker gave Gleason his props, "They clearly have one of the better players we'll see the season, and he was the difference in the game. He (Gleason) shows patience when he needs to and attacks when he needs to. They're incredibly disciplined, and when we got close, they'd get out of his way and let him attack.
"I thought it was positive that our guys started to play with a high level of energy and realized that's the level they have to play at, and the second half was fun to watch."
Enosburg high scorers: Devyn Gleason with 21 points, Shea Howrigan had 7, and Gavin Combs and Silas Kane each had 6.
MVU high scorers: Hayzen Luneau with 11 points. Ray Fournier had 7, and Maliki Unwin-Jackson and Caleb Surprise had 6 each.
