The Enosburg Hornets girls basketball team earned a 37-29 win over the Mount Abe Eagles on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Enosburg was led by Emily Adams with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals followed by Kayla Gervais with 7. Alexis Kittell and Lilly Robtoy each had 4, Paige Johnson had 3, and Allison Bowen, Zoe McGee and Erica Goodhue all had 2. Enosburg improves to 11 -0 on the season and will travel to Mount Abe next Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.