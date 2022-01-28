Enosburg Girls Basketball vs Vergennes-19.jpg
Adam Laroche

The Enosburg Hornets girls basketball team earned a 37-29 win over the Mount Abe Eagles on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Enosburg was led by Emily Adams with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals followed by Kayla Gervais with 7. Alexis Kittell and Lilly Robtoy each had 4, Paige Johnson had 3, and Allison Bowen, Zoe McGee and Erica Goodhue all had 2. Enosburg improves to 11 -0 on the season and will travel to Mount Abe next Wednesday

