The Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team earned a 7-5 win over the Milton Yellow Jackets on Friday, May 20 in Enosburg. Shea Howrigan earned the win for the Hornets.
Offensively for Enosburg: Peter Stiebris went 2-4 with 3 RBI’s. Shea Howrigan had a hit with a run batted in. Landon Blake and Foster Hutchins each added a hit for Enosburg.
Offensively for Milton: Besaw had 2 hits. Greenfield and Brault each added a hit for Milton
Record: Enosburg 9-3
