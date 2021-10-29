ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets are headed to the D3 semifinal against the Winooski Spartans after a 2-0 victory over the Hazen Union Wildcats on Friday afternoon. Levi Webb, who scored the two goals on penalty kicks, is officially tied with Gabino Hernandez for most goals scored at Enosburg High School, with 54.
When asked if he felt any relief after tying the record, Webb shook his head, "No, I still need to beat it."
Enosburg and Hazen battled for possession in the early minutes of the first half. Enosburg had several good looks midway through the half, but Hazen utilized size and speed to deny the Hornets. An indirect kick for Hazen gave the Wildcats their first good opportunity, but Hornet defenders deflected the shot.
Peter Stiebris came close to scoring the Hornets' first goal on a rebound in a scrum in front of the Wildcats' net, but Hazen stymied the attempt. The teams left the first half scoreless.
The second half started much as the first, a physical, fast-paced affair. That physicality played in the Hornets' favor; Webb capitalized on a penalty kick at 37:13 to give the Hornets' a 1-0 advantage.
Moments later, Webb was awarded a second penalty kick. This kick required two takes as the Hazen goalie was out of position. Webb's second kick was good, giving the Hornets a 2-0 lead and tying the Enosburg scoring record.
Webb spoke of the penalty kick retake, "We work on penalty kicks quite a bit in practice; I just put my head down and shoot to the left side bottom. He caught on, so I changed it up and went top right."
Enosburg keeper Ethan Jackson came up with a goal-saving stop off a corner kick with 20 minutes remaining; five minutes later, he came up with another to retain the shutout.
Jackson spoke of maintaining the shutout, "It's tense out there when you're sitting there with first half zeros. You gotta poke one in, and when we did, we knew that was what would win the game. That first goal holds the momentum."
The game was a physical one, and Jackson spoke of that as well, "You have to stay composed out there. They always come out hard; we just have to come out harder."
Shea Howrigan, one of the Hornets' senior defenders, was plenty busy Friday evening.
"Once we got up by two goals, we just wanted to clear (the ball) and waste as much time as possible," said Howrigan.
Jackson thanked his defenders for their tireless effort, "Shea, Ethan (Hogaboom), and Peter (Stiebris) do the hard work out there. They really pulled together. Our outside wings do a really good job, but Shea really runs all over the place."
Assistant coach Rich Ross spoke of the intensity of the postseason.
"It's playoff time. We won by two penalty kicks, and that's playoffs. There were lucky and unlucky bounces, and the teams battled," said Ross.
"The boys did well; preparing for a game like this, you know what's coming and what kind of game it's going to be. You do the things you know how to do, execute them, and things will be fine."
