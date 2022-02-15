ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets girls basketball team hosted the Colchester Lakers on Tuesday, Feb. 15, earning a 45-37 win in front of a full house.
The Hornets played a strong first half, extending their lead on solid offense generated from excellent defense. Kayla Gervais led the Hornets with five points in the first quarter, including a three-point shot. Adams took control of the offense in the second quarter, scoring eight points.
The Hornets continued to frustrate Laker efforts in the second. Lilly Robtoy capitalized on one-such opportunity, notching a bucket on a breakaway in the final minute. Gervais hit the final shot of the quarter in the last five seconds, the Hornets leaving the half with a 30-14 lead.
Alexis Kittell's drive and dish to Emily Adams scored the first bucket of the third, but the Lakers answered, scoring on the next three possessions.
Colchester's third-quarter success instigated an Enosburg time-out late in the quarter. Robtoy scored immediately after the re-group, but the Lakers answered once again.
Robtoy found Gabby Spaulding wide open under the hoop for an easy Hornet basket in the last two minutes of the third, breaking a Hornet scoring drought. Enosburg left the third with a 40-26 advantage.
The Lakers found some life at the perimeter in the final frame, draining two threes in the opening minutes and coming within nine points of Enosburg.
Enosburg moved into the paint, and Robtoy opened scoring for the Hornets with a layup in the fourth.
Colchester scored on a breakaway, narrowing the Hornets' lead to seven with five minutes remaining in the game.
Robtoy came through again, scoring through traffic, Lakers to her left and right. A jump ball gave the Lakers possession in the final minute, but Hornet pressure returned the ball to Enosburg.
Kittell brought the ball down patiently, and the Hornets worked to kill off the clock, ending the game with possession and a seven-point lead.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes saw the game as a tale of two halves: "In the first half, we did everything about perfect for us. We moved the ball well on offense, and we adjusted a little better on the help defense."
Geddes liked what he saw in the third quarter, but the fourth left room for improvement.
"They hit some three-pointers and drove to the basket. We responded well, were patient on offense, and got some good looks. We just need to make our easier shots, and our free-throw shooting has to improve."
Geddes spoke of the efforts of Robtoy, Adams, and Gervais: "We know what we'll get from Lilly: six to seven rebounds and points a game and good defense. Emily had another quiet 12 points, and Kayla Gervais hit a couple of threes and got us going. The bench also came in and gave us some productive minutes."
Geddes and the Hornets are on the tail end of the 2021-22 regular season with two more games remaining before playoffs.
"It looks like we'll have to win out to get a top-four seed. D2 is pretty tough this year. Of the top four teams, the only one we have left to play head to head is North Country. That'll tell us if we have a chance of getting in the top four. If we win, we'll take care of our own business. These girls always work hard, and they always try."
Emily Adams led the Hornets with 12 points; Lilly Robtoy and Kayla Gervais each had 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.