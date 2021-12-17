Enosburg - The Enosburg Hornets hosted in-county rivals, the BFA Fairfax Bullets, cruising to a 49-13 win in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 17.
The Hornets jumped to a 15-1 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a balanced scoring effort led by Emily Adams. The Bullets' defense held Enosburg to seven points in the second quarter, limiting the Hornets to 7 and adding 4 of their own.
Both teams battled on the boards, the Hornets using the height of Emily Adams and Abril Ciurana and the Bullets, Hazel Albee. The teams left for halftime with the Hornets holding a 22-5 advantage.
Ryleigh Simmons showed off her prowess on the boards in the third quarter, nabbing several defensive rebounds, and Abril Ciurana and Allison Bowen scored on back-to-back threes, earning cheers from the student section.
Taylor Duquette got two points back for the Bullets on a breakaway layup, but Enosburg's Lilly Robtoy answered with a breakaway of her own seconds later. Ciurana drained a second three in the final seconds of the third, giving the Hornets a 38-7 lead.
The Bullets struck first in the final frame, tallying three points early o baskets by Forrest Skillman and Anna Villeneuve. The Hornets tallied 11 points, including a breakaway layup by Kittell and a deep three by Bowen before the final buzzer.
Enosburg head coach Gary Geddes is optimistic about the work ethic he sees in this year's Hornets.
"It's early in the season, but the last two games--Pippa (Alexis Kittell) is a great addition. She sets the tone defensively--she's diving on the floor--and it's contagious," said Geddes.
"We've got good on-the-ball defenders, and we know when we can double, we can create a lot of turnovers, and offensively, we're going to keep improving."
Geddes spoke to the talent on his bench, "We don't lose anything there; they come in and give me some good minutes. Kayla Gervais has a nice shot, Allison Bowen is solid as a rock, and Lilly Robtoy will get us six to eight points a game and that many rebounds and steals. Erica (Goodhue), Gabby (Spaulding), and Ryleigh (Simmons) get right in there."
Kittell and Adams have proven to be a dynamic duo for the Hornets, and Ciurana of Spain has had much to add.
"Emily and Pippa are both intelligent basketball players. They've got things a coach can't teach--that instinct. And Abril has fit right in. She's learning the lingo, and she's working hard and asking questions."
Adams and Kittel spoke of their connection on the court this year.
"I love the positive attitude Alexis brings to the team. Even when she came and didn't know a lot of us, she still brought that positive energy and the effort that I love to see," said Adams. "She's a great asset to the team, and I'm glad she came."
Kittell spoke of the way Adams compliments her style of play, "Skill-wise, it's so cool having someone opposite of me because we can work together so well, and it brings a whole new aspect of the game. She's tall, and I can just drive and get the ball to her, and she scores every time."
Ciurana spoke of the fun and the challenges she's had adjusting to her new team.
"Coming here and having to learn the plays has been a lot for me, and with my English, that makes it harder. It's good, and I'm enjoying it a lot," said Ciurana.
Fans in the bleachers were another new experience for Ciurana. "It's a lot different, and I don't do well under pressure. I didn't do badly this time, so maybe that's going to change."
The game against Enosburg was the first of the season for BFA head coach Lee Tourville and the Bullets.
"We were a little nervous, but I loved that the girls never quit. They worked hard right to the end," said Tourville. "They're a tough group, and they support each other the whole time."
Enosburg scorers: Kayla Gervais 9, Emily Adams and Lilly Robtoy had 8, Allison Bowen 7, Alexis Kittell 6, Gabby Spaulding 4, Abril Ciurana 3, and Ryleigh Simmons and Zoe McGee 2
BFA Fairfax scorers: Anna Villeneuve and Forrest Skillman 3; Gabby Jones, Hazel Albee, and Samantha Haselman 2.
