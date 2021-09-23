RICHFORD - The Richford Junior-Senior High School boys varsity soccer team hosted neighboring Enosburg Junior-Senior High School on Thursday afternoon. Enosburg won 4-0, starting the scoring early in the first half, and notching three goals by the halftime break. A fourth goal was added in the second half.
Danny Antillon scored two goals for the Enosburg Hornets, the first on a rebound from Shea Howrigan and the second on a breakaway midway through the first half. Peter Steibris, and Jake Boucher each added one for the Hornets. Gavin Combs, Lawrence Harness, and Foster Hutchins each assisted.
Enosburg keepers Ethan Jackson, and Silas Kane combined for 3 saves.
