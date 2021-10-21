The Enosburg Hornets girls volleyball team traveled to Mount Mansfield Union on Wednesday afternoon; the Cougars won the match in 3 sets (26-24, 25-15, 25-17).
Hornet coach Jason Robtoy spoke of MMU's strong serve and Makenna Lovelette's effort.
“We were a little out of sync tonight, mostly due to MMU's strong serving. We had a tough time getting passes up to the setter, and when we did get hits, MMU's defense was very good. They seemed to dig everything up," said Robtoy. "On the bright side, we served well as a team, especially Makenna Lovelette, who gave us a strong run to get back into the second set.”
Enosburg stats:
Camryn Benoit: 1 assist, 2 digs
Erica Goodhue: 2 aces, 4 digs
Selina Lawyer: 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig
Makenna Lovelette: 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
Lilly Robtoy: 3 kills, 3 assists, 1 block, 4 digs
Mersadies Shantie: 1 kill
Melody Tracy: 1 ace, 1 dig
The Hornets play their last regular season match in Lyndon on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.