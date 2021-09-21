The Enosburg girls varsity soccer team earned a 6-0 win over Hazen Union Wildcats. Enosburg's Dana Elkins earned her first varsity hattrick. Gabby Spaulding (2 goals) and Emily Adams each scored from outside the 18.
Enosburg coach Renee Pattee was thrilled to see the team's success.
"The girls played great tonight! Zoe had a great game in net with her first shut out of the season. Our defense played a great game to help keep Hazen out of the net," said Pattee.
"Ari Barbour had a phenomenal game at left full; I moved her from offense to defense third game of the season and it has paid off."
