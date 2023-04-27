The Enosburg Hornets softball team earned a 3-0 win over the Essex Hornets on Thursday, April 26. Makenna Lovelette earned the win, throwing seven innings, and allowing three hits, no runs, striking out three, and walking one. M. Baker took the loss for Essex, throwing seven innings, allowing two hits and three runs, striking out 12, and walking seven.
The Hornets scored their runs in the fourth; with one out, Gabby Spaulding singled to center followed by Erica Goodhue's bunt single. Spaulding stole third and scored on an overthrow. After Anna Elwood and Gretchen Striebris worked walks, two more runs scored on error and a Cami Benoit fielder's choice.
