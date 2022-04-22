The Enosburg varsity softball team outslugged Lake Region 19-7 on Thursday, April 22. 

Enosburg surged ahead in the third and fourth innings, tallying a total of 14 runs. 

Enosburg multi-hitters: Dana Elkins: 2-3, 2b, 4 run, 2 stolen bases, 2 RBI and Kenna Lovelette: 3-4, run, 4 RBI

Lake Region multi-hitters: Tyra Scolza: 2-4, 2 runs ; Taylor Manard: 2-3, 2b, RBI; Alexis Sicund: 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, and Jessica Johnson: 2-3, 2-2b, run, 2 RBI  

Winning pitcher: Enosburg's Dana Elkins 11 hits, 5 strikeouts, 7 runs         

Losing pitcher: Lake Region's Mikalia Richard 3 innings

           

 

           

