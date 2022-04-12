Q&A with Enosburg varsity baseball coach Rodney Burns
Who is returning to the team this season? We've got eight seniors, four who were starters last year. Some of the seniors haven't played since freshman year, and two haven't played since Little League. Brandon Parent, Shea Howrigan, Blair Archambault, and Foster Hutchins returned from last year and will be everyday starters. Shea will be pitching as our one or two this year, Foster is our starting second baseman, Blair moved from right field to first base this year, and Brandon is our shortstop and number one pitcher. He's our only lefty, and he's been throwing strikes. We've got a 15-man roster, which is the largest in my tenure. Everyone knows their role.
What role will your new seniors be playing this season? I was excited to see Wyatt Boyce come out this year. He's got a lot of power, and he's going to fit in perfectly as our third baseman. I think he'll put up some big numbers at the plate. Landon Blake also has a lot of power and has soft hands in the outfield. We're hoping to start him in right field; he reads the ball well off the bat. Levi Webb's an athlete. He's impressed me with his approach at the plate; he's a great contact hitter with a lot of speed. When he puts the ball in play, he'll be hard to get out at first. He'll catch when Shea pitches; he's that utility player everyone looks for.
Colton Robtoy hasn't played since he was 12; he's such a great, hard-working kid who's improving every day. He's a leader; he knew he wasn't going to get a lot of playing time, but he's excited to be part of the team. I'm looking forward to seeing him improve throughout the year and hoping to get him in as many games as I can. Isaac Lumbra hasn't played since ninth grade, but came out to be part of the team for his senior season.
What are your goals for the season? I'm not focused on our regular season record; I want to see us improving every day. I've got a team of seniors, half of whom haven't played since JV. They all bring leadership. I think it's going to be an exciting season, and I keep telling the players that if we keep working, I think we'll be ready to compete by playoffs. I always tell them we've got something special here; we just have to keep working hard.
When to watch: Enosburg opens against Northfield on Saturday, April 16 at 11 am.
