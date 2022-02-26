ENOSBURG - The No. 2 Enosburg Hornets earned a trip to the Barre Auditorium for the D2 girls' basketball semifinal after outlasting the No. 10 Middlebury Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The Hornets jumped out to an early lead as Emily Adams scored 9 of her 10 points in the first quarter. Adams netted the game's first basket on a layup in the paint. Shortly after, Lilly Robtoy dished to Adams for a quick layup; Adams then went coast to coast, knocking down a left-hand scoop shot.
Ele Sellers put Middlebury on the board soon after, but Kayla Gervais answered with a three for Enosburg. Robtoy and Adams scored on back-to-back possessions--Robtoy on a breakaway and Adams on an And-1 to extend the Hornets' lead as the quarter waned.
The Hornets continued rolling in the final minutes of the first as Robtoy stripped the ball from a Middlebury opponent, and Kittell picked it up for a breakaway bucket. Gervais drained a three, giving Enosburg a 20-3 lead at the end of the first.
Kittell got things rolling in the second with a steal and a bucket, and it wasn't until midway through the quarter that Macayla Swan hit the Tigers' second basket of the game.
The Hornets answered; Robtoy scoring on an inbound play, and Ryleigh Simmons scoring on the next possession. The teams left for the halftime break, Enosburg holding a 28-8 advantage.
Things took a turn in the third quarter as Middlebury held Enosburg to five points while adding seven to their total.
Allison Bowen put the Hornets on the board three minutes into the frame, but Middlebury later halved their deficit, taking advantage of Hornet foul trouble.
Robtoy brought the student section to their feet, tossing the ball from far outside the arc for a quarter-ending buzzer-beater to give the Hornets a 33-17 lead at the end of a cold offensive third quarter.
In the fourth, the Tigers hit their stride, scoring 18 points, including two threes for Sellers. Ivy Doran's three narrowed the Hornets' lead to 10 in the first two minutes of the quarter. Sellers cut deeper into the Hornets' lead, hitting a three with five minutes remaining.
The Hornets responded with a bucket by Kittell and two free throws for Robtoy. However, Middlebury was determined, and Gennie Dora hit a three to chip into the Enosburg lead.
The Hornets went into the bonus with 2:30 remaining in the final frame. Bowen took the line and hit one shot to give the Hornets an eight-point advantage.
Sellers drained her second three from shortly past mid-court to keep the Tigers' hopes alive as the clock fell below two minutes. A second Middlebury basket brought the Tigers within four points.
The Tigers were forced to foul for possession as the clock ran out, putting Gervais on the line with 42 seconds remaining. Gervais took a second trip shortly after, and Bowen went 2 for 2 in the final seconds to secure the win.
Robtoy, Gervais, and Bowen reacted to the game and the upcoming trip to the Barre Aud on Wednesday, March 2, where they'll face the No.6 Mt. Abraham Eagles.
Bowen spoke of the final foul shots: "I was very nervous because my shots weren't falling at the beginning. I really tried to put it (energy) back on my defense, but I'm really glad it (offense) came through at the end."
Gervais, whose late-game free throws were a difference-maker, spoke of the big moment: "You've just got to block everything out and shoot your shot."
The Enosburg student section was top-notch on Saturday afternoon, and Gervais appreciated the support.
"It gives us a lot of energy, and it feels really great to have everyone cheering us on."
Robtoy had to take control of the game after several Enosburg players got into foul trouble.
"I stayed in help a lot because they weren't able to guard their players as tightly. It was hard to know that you can't foul."
The 2022 semifinal games will be the first played at the Aud since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"This will be my first time playing there," said Robtoy, "and that's really exciting."
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes spoke of Sellers' contributions to the Middlebury comeback.
"She (Sellers) scored 34 against us when we traveled to them, and we held her to 13 tonight," said Geddes. "She's got unlimited range, and she's the toughest matchup we faced all year. We did a decent job on her today."
While the Hornets commanded the game in the first half, Middlebury had them on the ropes in the second.
"We gutted it out," said Geddes. "I knew they would come out in the second half and make a run. We couldn't bury some easy shots, and when we can do that, it's a whole different game."
Robtoy, Gervais, and Bowen got a shoutout from Geddes for their work on the floor.
"Kayla has been one of our better shooters, and Allison has been shooting free throws well, too. Lilly had a great game for us (9 points and 12 rebounds)," said Geddes. "She can handle the ball well, and that's a luxury I have in having four point guards on this team."
On Wednesday, the Hornets will be taking on the Eagles, a team they've split with during the regular season.
"I told the girls this is a good draw for us. We know what to expect from Mt. Abe."
Geddes recalled what he said to the team as the Tigers got closer in the quarterfinal game: "I told them, 'it's up to you girls. This is what we work all year for."
Enosburg high scorers: Emily Adams led the Hornets with 10; Kayla Gervais and Lilly Robtoy each had 9.
Middlebury high scorers: Ele Sellers led with 13.
