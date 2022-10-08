ENOSBURG - On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team hosted the Flying Turtles of Vermont Commons School for the EFHS homecoming match. EFHS won the match 3-0 (25-10, 25-25-14, 25-9).
After the match, Enosburg's Camryn Benoit shared her thoughts on the homecoming win.
"Everyone wants to win a homecoming game, and we had a fairly nice-sized crowd today," said Benoit. "It meant a lot to win and have that for our seniors."
Benoit, a sophomore, spoke of what she's enjoyed as part of the varsity team.
"The team atmosphere is great here. We hype each other up, and even when we lose the next day at practice, we work to get better."
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy spoke of the longstanding homecoming tradition of playing Vermont Commons.
"Enosburg was the first public high school in Vermont to have a volleyball team. Our first opponent was Vermont Commons. Their coach Pete Goff has been an advocate for Vermont volleyball for a long time. He was instrumental in getting it named as a Vermont Principal's Association sport," said Robtoy.
"Pete extended his season when we started our program so we'd have someone to play. It's been a homecoming tradition since we've had a homecoming game."
Robtoy spoke of the girls' success on the court: "We anticipated pretty well, which we've been working on. Our service was good, and our communication was much better. Our flow, forward and backward, was also much better."
EFHS stat highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 5 digs, 1 ace
Erica Goodhue: 2 kills, 1 assist
Makenna Lovelette: 8 aces, 8 kills
Montannah Ovitt: 4 kills, 2 blocks
Lilly Robtoy: 15 assists, 5 aces, 4 digs
Sadie Shantie: 3 kills, 1 block
