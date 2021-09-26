The Enosburg High School Hornets girls varsity soccer team earned a 5-3 win at Blue Mountain on Friday afternoon, with Gretchen Stiebris notching the first goal at 25 minutes. Gabby Spaulding scored two more goals for the Hornets before the halftime horn sounded. Blue Mountain scored two goals in the first half.
Dana Elkins and Emily Adams each added to the Hornets' goal tally, and Blue Mountain did slip one more goal in before the end of the game.
Pattee noted Stiebris' achievement in the Blue Mountain game.
"The girls came out strong keeping possession for most of the game, Gretchen scored first on a follow up shot; it was her first varsity goal," said Pattee.
"Gabby has been a force from outside the 18; she has a great long shot that has finally found the back of the net! Emily’s goal started at our side of the field when she intercepted a Bucks' pass and dribbled all the way to the other end and placed it nicely in the corner."
The Hornets got off to a slow start early but have started 'clicking' in recent weeks. Coach Renee Pattee has enjoyed watching the team's transformation.
"The girls have really started playing together, talking, passing, and switching," said Pattee. "It feels a lot better then the first games of the season."
Goalie saves: Zoe McGee had 15 saves; Blue Mountain had 22.
