Enosburg earned a 51-46 win over Middlebury in overtime on Thursday, Jan. 13. The Hornets led 29-25 at the half.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes spoke of the game, "We didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but we made shots when we had to. We had a complete team effort with everyone chipping in."
Geddes complimented senior Erica Goodhue on an outstanding game, "Erica played her best game of her varsity career. We were down four late in the game, and she came up with a couple big steals to tie it up."
Enosburg high scorers: Pippa Kittell with 15 points and 7 steals, Emily Adams 13 points and 8 rebounds, Kayla Gervais 7, Erica Goodhue 6 points and 10 rebounds, Abril Ciurana 4, and Gabby Spaulding, Zoe McGee and Ryleigh Simmons with 2 apiece.
Middlebury high scorer: Elle Sellers with 34 points.
Enosburg improves to 8-0 and plays next on Monday night vs north country
