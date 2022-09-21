On Tuesday, September 20, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team visited Burlington High School. In a competitive match, the Hornets prevailed over the Seahorses 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-20).
EFHS Stat highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 2 digs
Erica Goodhue: 2 aces, 6 kills
Makenna Lovelette: 1 kill, 1 block
Montannah Ovitt: 1 kill, 3 digs
Lilly Robtoy: 7 aces, 10 assists
Sadie Shantie: 6 kills, 1 block
Melody Tracy: 5 aces, 1 kill
Coach Jason Robtoy's: “We did a much better job communicating tonight. Also, our serve receive was solid, which was important because BHS had some great servers. Sadie (Shantie) was aggressive in the middle, which helped open up our offense a bit, and Erica (Goodhue) not only hit hard, but she had several heads-up plays that kept us in rallies. Kenna (Lovelette) also had some plays that won't show up on the stat sheet, but extended rallies, and tonight we tended to win the long rallies. This was also our best serving game. Melody's (Tracy) serve was almost untouchable at times, and Lilly (Robtoy) and Erica also did an excellent job of mixing up serves and being aggressive.”
Thank you Heather Lovelette, for the photos!
