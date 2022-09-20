ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity soccer team hosted the Hazen Union Wildcats on Tuesday, Sept. 20, earning their first shutout win by a score of 4-0.
The Hornets took an early lead as Ryleigh Simmons connected with Gabby Spaulding, who scored the game's first goal at 34:20. Kayla Gervais netted the second goal three minutes later on an assist from Daise Gabree. Maci Barnard scored her first varsity goal with 22 minutes on the clock; Simmons got the assist.
The second half began like the first, with the Hornets controlling play. Kayla Gervais got a good shot off within the first ten minutes, but the Wildcats' defense prevailed.
The game's final goal came midway through the second half, as Gabree scored an unassisted goal at 27:07.
Hornet defenders Allison Bowen, Ella Kane, Gretchen Stiebris, and Ari Barbour overpowered the Wildcats' offense the few times they broke over the midfield.
Stiebris shared her thoughts on the strength of the Hornets' defense: "I think the defense did very well in the back. The ball was in and out constantly, and there was good communication. Thank you to Chloe Hurtubise, who's new to varsity. She did fabulous on defense."
Barnard spoke of her first varsity goal and her experience on the team.
"I was so nervous when I got the ball. I was right next to the goal, and I was ready to shoot," said Barnard.
"Everyone is really supportive on this team. Coach Natalie is serious, but she jokes around with us. I really like her as a coach."
Enosburg coach Natalie Reed complimented her goalie, Mariah Lamothe, on her communication.
"Mariah helped direct our forwards in the midfield and the defense all in what we wanted done," said Reed. "She was good back there."
Reed was pleased with the team's ability to keep steady pressure and earn the shutout.
"Hazen had excellent foot-to-foot triangles up the field; we were just able to break that up quickly, keep possession, and not let them out of their half. Our girls did an excellent job getting crosses off and everyone crashing the net. If the first person missed, the second or third was there. That's how we got our goals--people following up on shots and getting a redirect on a goal. It's the simple, little pass from the corner," said Reed.
"We kept the pressure high all game and didn't give them too many attacking moments. When you keep the pressure up, it wears a team down."
