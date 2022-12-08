The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity basketball teams always come to compete, often making deep runs into the playoffs. Messenger Sports caught up with Hornets' head coach Gary Geddes to get a little look at this year's team.
The Hornets graduated several talented players last season, including Emily Adams who's playing for the Castleton Spartans this winter.
This season, we’ve got our eyes on the Hornets’ defense, as we always do, and we’ll be watching to see what players like Lilly Robtoy bring to the court. Robtoy, a junior, played an integral role in the Hornets’ 2021-22 season, including an outstanding performance in the D2 Semifinal in Barre, where she dropped 19 of Enosburg’s 48 points in the 50-48 point loss to the Mount Abraham Eagles.
The Hornets kick the 2022-23 season off with a home opener on Friday, Dec. 9, against Hazen Union at 7 p.m. Come on out to Enosburg Junior-Senior High School and cheer for the Hornets this weekend.
Q&A with Hornets coach Gary Geddes
What skills are your returning players bringing from last year? We're returning six players, Allison Bowen, Kayla Gervais, Ryleigh Simmons, Gabby Spaulding, Lilly Robtoy, and Erica Goodhue, whose roles will differ from last year. They’re a good core of players who saw a lot of playing time. We've added a junior, three sophomores, and one freshman to round out this year's team.
What strengths stand out to you in this year's group? We're hoping one of our strengths is our defense and versatility as a team. Unselfishness and intensity are also key.
What are you looking forward to as you kick the season off this Friday against Hazen? I'm most looking forward to seeing how well everyone adapts to their new roles and how well the new players adjust to the varsity level.
When to watch: The Hornets host Hazen Union on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
