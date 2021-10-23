The Enosburg High School Hornets girls' volleyball team visited Lyndon Institute for their last regular season match. In a very close contest, the Hornets came from behind to win 3-2 (22-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 15-13).
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy was glad to see the Hornets come from behind to get the win.
“We were very evenly matched today. We had a tough time covering tips, but we made up for it with a solid serve receive and strong serving," said Robtoy. "They hit well from off the net, but our back row, especially Cam Benoit and Erica Goodhue, didn't let much hit the ground. This kind of come-from-behind win is a good confidence-builder for the playoffs.”
Enosburg stats:
Camryn Benoit: 3 aces, 6 digs
Erica Goodhue: 6 kills, 8 digs
Selina Lawyer: 5 aces, 2 kills, 16 assists
Makenna Lovelette: 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 digs
Lily Provencher: 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig
Lilly Robtoy: 4 aces, 8 kills, 7 assists, 22 digs
Mersadies Shantie: 3 kills, 4 blocks
