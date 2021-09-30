The Enosburg Falls High School girls volleyball team earned their first win of the season with a 3-1 win over visiting Harwood (25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13) on Wednesday evening. 

 

"Harwood had consistently tough servers across their lineup, but the Hornets held tough with scrambling defense and some good serving of their own," said Hornet coach Jason Robtoy.

 

Stats:

Camryn Benoit: 3 digs

Erica Goodhue: 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs

Selina Lawyer: 3 aces, 3 assists, 1 block, 4 digs

Makenna Lovelette: 3 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 1 block, 2 digs

Lilly Robtoy: 4 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 1 block, 7 digs

Mersadies Shantie: 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks

Melody Tracy: 2 aces, 1 kills, 1 dig

