The Enosburg Hornets girls' volleyball team traveled to Rice High School on Wednesday evening. In their first meeting of the season, the Rice girls varsity volleyball team easily defeated the EFHS girls 3-0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-17).
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy spoke of the strength of the Hornets' competitors.
“Our goal for the match was to have the girls hit hard and be aggressive offensively, which they did, but we had a difficult time with serve receive," said Robtoy. "Rice had some excellent servers who gave us fits. Then, we tried to be too aggressive with our own serving and gave up some errors on our end. Hats off to Rice for a great win."
EFHS Stats:
Camryn Benoit: 1 ace, 2 digs
Erica Goodhue: 1 kill, 1 dig
Selina Lawyer: 2 kills, 5 assists, 2 digs
Makenna Lovelette: 1 kill, 3 digs
Lillian Provencher: 2 digs
Lilly Robtoy: 5 kills, 5 assists, 8 digs
Mersadies Shantie: 1 kill, 1 block
Melody Tracy: 1 kill, 2 aces
