245672116_10228453017417648_549984557346945434_n.jpg

The Enosburg girls volleyball team on the court earlier in the month of October.

 Heather Lovelette

On Tuesday, October 26, the twelfth seeded Enosburg High School Hornets girls volleyball team (3-10) made the long trek to Queechee to face the fifth seeded Mid-Vermont Christian Eagles (9-3). MVC won 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-14). 

Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy spoke of the difficulties the Hornets faced during the game and the good he sees coming in the future. 

“This was a tough one. We were missing one of our captains, a setter, and we had to try to adapt to a different offense. MVC had a couple of good servers who got big runs on us, and overall we looked a little discombobulated," said Robtoy. "I am proud of what we were able to accomplish this season, though.  It was a rebuilding year, and we have a good foundation for the future.”

Enosburg Stats:

Camryn Benoit: 2 assists, 1 dig

Erica Goodhue:   2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Makenna Lovelette:  3 kills, 3 digs 

Lily Provencher: 1 ace 

Lilly Robtoy:    2 aces, 6 assists, 1 block, 5 digs 

Mersadies Shantie: 5 kills 

Melody Tracy: 1 ace, 2 assists, 1 dig

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you