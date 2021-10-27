On Tuesday, October 26, the twelfth seeded Enosburg High School Hornets girls volleyball team (3-10) made the long trek to Queechee to face the fifth seeded Mid-Vermont Christian Eagles (9-3). MVC won 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-14).
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy spoke of the difficulties the Hornets faced during the game and the good he sees coming in the future.
“This was a tough one. We were missing one of our captains, a setter, and we had to try to adapt to a different offense. MVC had a couple of good servers who got big runs on us, and overall we looked a little discombobulated," said Robtoy. "I am proud of what we were able to accomplish this season, though. It was a rebuilding year, and we have a good foundation for the future.”
Enosburg Stats:
Camryn Benoit: 2 assists, 1 dig
Erica Goodhue: 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig
Makenna Lovelette: 3 kills, 3 digs
Lily Provencher: 1 ace
Lilly Robtoy: 2 aces, 6 assists, 1 block, 5 digs
Mersadies Shantie: 5 kills
Melody Tracy: 1 ace, 2 assists, 1 dig
