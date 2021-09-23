On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Enosburg Falls Junior-Senior High School Hornets girls volleyball team put up a fight, narrowly missing a victory over Burlington High School. BHS earned the 3-2 win (25-22, 20-25, 22-25, 25-8, 15-11).
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy is seeing significant progress in the team's play.
“We were right on the verge of putting this one away, so it's a disappointing loss. However, this is the best we've played," said Robtoy.
"We used our middle hitter more effectively and played better defense. We also served more aggressively than we have so far. So, although it's a loss, we can take some positives away from it.”
EFHS stats/highlights: Camryn Benoit: 1 assist, 1 dig, 1 ace, excellent defense and solid serving Erica Goodhue: 7 digs, 1 block, consistent serving Selina Lawyer: 2 kills, 1 assist, 4 aces Makenna Lovelette: 4 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces, excellent serving Lilly Robtoy: 2 kills, 8 assists, 1 block, 6 digs, 2 aces Mersadies Shantie: 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace Melody Tracy: 3 kills, 2 aces, excellent serving
