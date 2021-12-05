The Enosburg varsity girls basketball team will hit the ground running in December with a stretch of seven primarily non-league games, which is a third of their season.
They'll kick the season off at home with a game against Bellows Free Academy Fairfax and even tackle D1 in-county Bellows Free Academy St. Albans before they face teams in the Lake Division.
"We played six games last year and didn't see a lot of teams that are usually on our schedule. So, you don't know what some of these teams will be bringing back and the players you have to watch," said Geddes. "It will be a guessing game."
Who's returning? Seniors Emily Adams and Allison Bowen will be an integral part of the team's core, and Lilly Robtoy and Erica Goodhue will be stepping into more prominent roles.
According to Geddes, the team is experiencing a surprising benefit from last year's short and uncertain COVID-19 season.
"As tough a year as it was with COVID, we didn't have a lot of players, so varsity and JV programs practiced as one team, and that cohesiveness has shown already. They're comfortable working together, and there's good communication," said Geddes.
"We've got some good leadership with our returning players, and they know what it takes (to succeed)."
New additions bring talent and experience. Along with several younger players, the Enosburg Hornets gained two seniors this year in Alexis Kittell, a transfer from BFA St. Albans. Spanish exchange student Abril Ciurana also joined the team.
"Alexis and Abril have fit right in pretty seamlessly," said Geddes, "and we should be very competitive."
Overall, numbers in the program are good. There are 11 athletes on varsity, and the JV team has 13.
"Our players and parents are pretty dedicated to the program," said Geddes, "and that's made a big difference for us."
After a season played in empty gymnasiums, Geddes and the team are looking forward to fans. "Fans will be allowed in Enosburg at this point, and I'm anxious to see fans back in the stands," said Geddes. They were missed last year; it's a nice atmosphere when that place is rocking."
In the end, it all comes down to the athletes. "I've been lucky in the years I've coached; I've always had good teams. The athletes want to be there, and they listen and do what they're asked. I still have fun going into that gym every night."
