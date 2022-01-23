The Hornets' girls basketball team traveled to Colchester on Saturday, Jan. 22, earning a 43-33 win over the Lakers. Enosburg led 26-12 at the half.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes shared details from the road win.
"We had a good first half. We moved the ball very well against their zone Lilly Robtoy, Kayla Gervais, Emily Adams, and Gabby Spaulding were able to hit some threes to get us out to the lead," said Geddes. "Alexis had another strong all-around game. Ryleigh Simmons continued coming off the bench and giving us big minutes. Allison Bowen continued her all-around play forcing several turnovers while playing strong defense."
The balanced scoring effort has made the Hornets a tough opponent to handle.
"We continue to get scoring from multiple people which makes it hard to key in on just one particular player," said Geddes.
Enosburg was led by Alexis Kittell with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals; Lilly Robtoy had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals; Emily Adams 5 points and 6 rebounds; Kayla Gervais had 5, Gabby Spaulding 3, Erica Goodhue 2 and Allison Bowen ,Ryleigh Simmons 1 apiece.
Enosburg improves to 10-0 and will travel to MVU Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.