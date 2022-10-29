ENOSBURG - The No. 4 Enosburg Hornets boys varsity soccer team took a 3-0 loss to NO. 5 Woodstock in the second round of the D3 playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Hornets battled through seemingly endless unlucky bounces and calls, but they played as hard as possible until the clock winded down. With their season over, the Hornets look ahead to next season.
Ruthie Laroche: The Saint Albans Messenger Sports team would like to acknowledge the contributions of the seniors who played their final game with the Hornets on Saturday: Silas Kane, Seth Peloubet, JJ Rivera, Tommy St. Onge, Ian Ross, and Danny Antillon.
We've had so much fun watching you all play over the last four years. You all played through COVID seasons, won a state title in 2021, and represented your team and your school with respect and pride. We wish you the best in the years ahead!
