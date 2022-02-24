Enosburg Boys Basketball vs Vergennes 2022-24.jpg

Devyn Gleason drives past a Vergennes opponent in the Hornets' last regular season home game of the 2021-22 winter season. Gleason led Enosburg's offense on the road at North Country Union High School on Thursday, Feb. 24. 

 Adam Laroche

The D3 Enosburg Hornets boys basketball team took a 53-37 point loss to the top team in D2, the North Country Falcons, on Thursday, Feb. 24. Enosburg trailed by 35-31 at the end of the third quarter but was outscored 18-6 in the fourth quarter.

North Country was led by Austin Giroux with 20 points and Cayde Micknack with 15. Devyn Gleason led the Hornets with 11 and Shea Howrigan had 9. 
 
 

