The D3 Enosburg Hornets boys basketball team took a 53-37 point loss to the top team in D2, the North Country Falcons, on Thursday, Feb. 24. Enosburg trailed by 35-31 at the end of the third quarter but was outscored 18-6 in the fourth quarter.
Enosburg Hornets fall to North Country
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
