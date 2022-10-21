ST. ALBANS - The lights were bright, but the pink was brighter as the Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity soccer team played the Winooski Spartans in a very special Pink Game at the Collins Perley Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20.
The game was played as a fundraiser for Molly Swainbank, wife of longtime Enosburg boys' varsity soccer coach Randy Swainbank. Molly was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.
The Hornets jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first half, eventually earning the 2-1 victory.
Enosburg's Kailie Morill scored the first goal for the Hornets early in the first half. The Spartans' Faith White scored on a penalty kick at 22:48 in the second, halving the deficit, but Gabby Spaulding sent a shot sailing over the crossbar with eight minutes remaining in the game.
Enosburg pressured the Spartans' defense late in the second half, placing a few quality shots on net before the final horn.
Senior Gabby Spaulding spoke of playing under the lights in support of the Swainbanks.
"Playing the game for Molly was a great benefit. It's a way that we show support, not only off the field but on the field, too, and playing it here gets more people involved," said Spaulding.
"This is the second time I've played under the lights in high school, so it's pretty great for it to be it here; it was definitely a great experience."
Freshman Kailie Morrill was playing in the first under the lights game of her high school career.
"I was nervous tonight, but when I' got on the field I settled down," said Morrill.
When asked what she'd remember about the night, Morrill replied, "I'll remember the goal."
Enosburg coach Natalie Reed spoke of the impact of the entire experience on the team.
"The girls were looking forward to playing under the lights; it's a wonderful experience to have as a player, and thanks to Dan Marlow for allowing us to play at the Complex. The girls wanted to have the fundraiser for Molly and have this experience," said Reed.
"We've been working all week on turning, finding corners, and attacking everything, and we executed that very well. We kept the pressure high, and I'm proud of the girls for staying and playing through."
Reed was also impressed with Mariah Lamothe's work in goal and the team's resilience.
"Mariah did an awesome job on the PK. And even though the ball went in, she did a great job guessing which side of the net to protect. A one-goal lead is one of the most dangerous in soccer, and I'm proud of the team that they came right back out and went on like the goal never happened."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.