SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds boys' basketball team kicked off Tuesday's game against the Enosburg Hornets with an electric first quarter, carrying a seven-point lead late into the quarter. The Hornets gained momentum throughout the game, eventually earning the 46-39 win.
The Thunderbirds held a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Thirty seconds into the second, Shea Howrigan's three-pointer briefly tied the game, but MVU responded with three unanswered baskets, including Maliki Unwin-Jackson's three, to extend their lead.
As the second quarter progressed, Enosburg chipped away at the T-birds lead; threes from Nathaniel Robtoy and Howrigan and a layup from Blair Archambault closed the gap, and finally, an Ethan Hogaboom layup put Enosburg ahead 21-20 at the half.
Enosburg controlled the momentum early in the third quarter, jumping to a six-point lead on Gavin Combs' And-1. Combs hit a bucket from his knees on the next possession and scored a third basket on his own rebound to give the Hornets a ten-point advantage. The Hornets closed the third up 39-28.
As the fourth quarter waned, momentum took a swing in MVU's favor; Hayzen Luneau scored six of his game-high 20 points, often matching up against Enosburg's high scorer, Combs (18), under the boards.
Devyn Gleason's deep three sent the Hornets over the forty-mark and instigated an MVU timeout as Enosburg pulled away. A quick, well-placed pass from Caleb Surprise to Luneau resulted in a basket for MVU with three minutes on the clock. Unwin-Jackson's And-1 narrowed the lead to three with less than two minutes remaining, but a Combs jump shot put the Hornets out of reach as the final minute ticked down.
Combs spoke of the matchup with Luneau, "We knew Hayzen was a threat down low, so we had to put a body on him."
The Hornets haven't played a game in three weeks, and coach Chad Lovelette welcomed the return to competition.
"We were pretty much getting sick of seeing each other in practice," said Lovelette. "You can only play against each other for so long. We were ready to go out and play against someone else tonight for sure."
Lovelette spoke of the Hornets' comeback, "Overall, offensively we were fine, we just didn't finish. We passed the ball well and found guys, and I thought Nat (Robtoy) and Blair (Archambault) led us defensively at the start of the second half. We have all the pieces, and if we can figure out from now until it counts how to put them all together, we'll be good."
MVU high scorers: Hayzen Luneau 20 and Maliki Unwin-Jackson 12.
Enosburg high scorers: Gavin Combs 18 and Devyn Gleason 11.
