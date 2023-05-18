The Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team earned a 6-4 win over the Middlebury Tigers on Thursday, May 18, after taking the lead late in the game. Fletcher Bentley's triple scored one run to break the tie for the Hornets in the top of the sixth.
Middlebury was first on the board, plating a run in the bottom of the first. The Hornets tied things up in the top of the fifth, as Peter Stiebris and Keeghan Cousino plated four runs in the inning.
Stiebris earned the win for the Hornets, lasting seven innings, and allowing six hits and four runs while striking out 10 and walking one.
Morter took the loss for Middlebury, allowing six runs on eight hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out six.
Danny Antillon and Bentley each had two hits to lead Hornets' offense. Warren went 2-for-4 to lead the Tigers.
