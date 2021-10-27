ENOSBURG - The Enosburg High School Hornets girls soccer team (8) hosted the Randolph Ghost (9) on Wednesday in the first round of the D3 playoffs.
Randolph snuck a goal in on a rebound at 34 minutes and controlled possession for the majority of the first half. The Hornets moved play into Ghost territory several times but were unable to capitalize on the opportunities.
In the second half, the Ghost came out determined to keep the ball on Enosburg's side of the pitch and eventually tacked on the game's second goal on a penalty kick at 33 minutes.
Enosburg increased pressure midway through the half, but Ghost defenders repeatedly rebuffed each attempt. Randolph scored two more goals in the second, sealing the 4-0 win.
Enosburg coach Renee Pattee spoke highly of her Hornets, some of whom she's coached since the sixth grade.
"This was a great group of girls. We've focused on how teams can get down and bicker, but you'll never hear that with these girls," said Pattee. "They win as a team and lose as a team."
On Wednesday, the Hornets were missing a starting player in their lineup, which required some last-minute adjustments.
"The girls stepped up; some played in positions they normally wouldn't play because we had to move them around, and Dana (Elkins) had to go back to defense," said Pattee.
"I'm looking forward to next year and the years going forward. We've got some great underclassmen. But I'm going to miss these girls; I've been close with them for a very long time."
