SWANTON - The Enosburg Hornets girls basketball team topped the MVU Thunderbirds 37-23 in their in-county matchup on Tuesday, Jan. Both teams fought hard until the end, but the Hornets' offensive performance proved to be too much for the Thunderbirds.
Players, coaches, and fans showed up wearing camouflage to honor the memory of Dylan Bushey. Both sides of the court had mutual support and grief and took a moment of silence before the game to honor and remember Dylan.
Both Hornet and Thunderbird fans were loud as the game began. The student sections battled it out, trying to see who could be more audible to show support for their team. MVU won the tip, but their possession didn't last long. A quick steal from Allison Bowen ended up as a breakaway basket for her on the other end, starting the scoring for the Hornets. Scoring and defense from Alexis Kittell kept this Hornet run alive, starting the game 8-0. McKenzie Vincent drew a foul and knocked down a free throw to start the scoring for the Thunderbirds. The Hornets played a strong full-court press, forcing turnovers and keeping the Thunderbird offense at bay. An offensive rebound and layup from Lilly Robtoy gave the Hornets a 12-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
As the second quarter began, the Hornet offense kept its high-scoring pace. Bowen, Kittell, Ryleigh Simmons, and Emily Adams all got involved as the Hornets continued to score the basketball. MVU showed some life with a good offensive possession, ending as a layup for Sierra Reynolds. The half ended 22-5.
As the game progressed, the Hornets scored off jump shots, fastbreaks, and free throws from Robtoy and Kayla Gervais to further push their lead. MVU started to get their offense running with a pull-up jumper dropping for Abigail Paquette. Alexandra Brouillette and Destiniee Pigeon also got involved, scoring baskets of their own in an effort to close the gap. The Hornets responded to the Thunderbird run with a layup from Robtoy and a nice euro-step layup from Kittell. Vincent knocked down two free throws for the Thunderbirds, and Brouillette secured a steal and layup to give MVUthe start to a run.
In the end, the Hornet offense was too much for the Thunderbirds, and Enosburg secured the victory MVU coach Jen Gagne spoke about her team's play, "That was the toughest team we've played yet, but when we finally started to drive to the basket second half, we started scoring. I'm proud of the effort we gave the full game."
Lilly Robtoy spoke of her focus going into this game, "We knew they were a strong offensive team, and we had to keep up our defensive intensity. We came out and forced a lot of turnovers and got them flustered off their regular game."
Alexis Kittell spoke of the game, "MVU has been a big rival of ours, so we've been hyped up for this game from the beginning of this season."
Kittel also spoke on her team's energy, "We always keep our energy up. We are constantly cheering each other on."
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes reiterated the importance of Enosburg's defense.
"We came out and set the tone with our defense, and we got some easy baskets and jumped out to a good lead. That's what sets the tone for us: our defense. The girls came out with good intensity, and it followed right down through the bench."
Hornet scoring leaders: Robtoy (9),Kittell (8), Gervais (5).
Thunderbird scoring leaders: Paquette (6), Pigeon (6), Vincent (5).
