Lamoille - The Enosburg boys varsity soccer team opened the 2021 season at Lamoille Valley Union High School with an 8-0 win over the Lancers. Enosburg scored 4 goals in each half.
Enosburg goals: Shea Howrigan 2 goals, Blair Archambault 1 goal 1 assist, Chase Ovitt 1 goal, Ian Ross 1 goal, Danny Antillon 1 goal 3 assists, Levi Webb 1 goal 2 assists, Silas Kane 1 goal, Foster Hutchins 2 assists, Jake Boucher 1 assist.
Enosburg saves: Enosburg Keeper Ethan Jackson 3 saves in the shutout.
