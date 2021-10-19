On Monday, Oct. 18, Enosburg High School Hornets hosted Vermont Commons School for both boys and girls varsity volleyball matches. The two schools have the longest-running programs in Vermont and have played each other since 2007 and traditionally play each other for homecoming. This year, they celebrated their seniors between the matches.
Enosburg senior senior boys: Logan Gendron, Landon Blake, Kolten Robtoy, and Nathaniel Robtoy
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy, who founded the Enosburg Hornets' volleyball program in 2007, spoke of his seniors.
“It's always great to recognize our seniors. This was especially meaningful for me tonight because I've known all of those senior boys since they were very young. Logan Gendron just started playing this year, but he's quite good. Landon Blake has played volleyball since his freshman year, and he's become very talented. He's amazing at tipping the ball – the best I've ever coached," said Coach Robtoy.
"Kolten Robtoy has been practicing with us since sixth grade, and he's become a very good all-around player and an aggressive hitter. And my son, Nat, has been coming to practices since kindergarten. He's grown up around the game, and it shows. He has an amazing volleyball IQ, and he's an elite setter. It's been a pleasure to coach them all.”
Nathaniel Robtoy shared his thoughts on his four seasons of high school volleyball.
“These four years of volleyball have been amazing. I love the sport, and getting to play with the same group of guys for three or four years builds a lot of chemistry," said Nathaniel. "We have a strong group this year, and I hope we can make some noise in the playoffs. Thank you to all of the fans for coming to our senior night and making one of my last games a ton of fun.”
In the boys match, the Hornets started out really strong, pulling away in the first two sets before dropping the third. They came back in the fourth and won 3-1 (25-15, 25-13, 19-25, 25-12).
Enosburg boys stats and highlights:
Landon Blake (senior): 10 kills, 14 assists, 3 aces, 2 digs
Devyn Gleason: 9 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces
Logan Gendron (senior): 1 kill, 1 block
Kyle Ovitt: 4 aces
Xander Paquette: 1 ace
Nathaniel Robtoy (senior): 5 kills, 17 assists, 1 block, 8 digs, 3 aces
Isaiah Sartwell: 1 kill, 1 assist
