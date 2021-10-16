On Saturday, October 16, the Enosburg High School boys volleyball team traveled to Burlington High School for their second meeting of the season. In a close 4-set match, the Seahorses prevailed 3-1 (24-26, 25-12, 25-20, 25-23).
Hornets' coach Jason Robtoy appreciated his team's effort.
“We played scrappy today, but not really sharp. We were missing two starters, and we tried to run a different offense, with some success," said Robtoy. "I'm really proud of how well we played defensively today against a very strong Burlington team.”
EFHS Stat Highlights:
Landon Blake: 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist
Devyn Gleason: 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace
Kyle Ovitt: 4 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace
Xander Paquette: 6 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace
Nathaniel Robtoy: 3 kills, 3 aces, 11 assists, 2 blocks, 5 digs
Cayden Yates: 2 kills, 1 ace
Aydan Dash: 1 kill, 1 block
(0) comments
