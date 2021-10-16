245320167_10228393489169479_2392154384601889956_n.jpg

The Enosburg boys volleyball team traveled to Burlington on Saturday, Oct. 16; this photo from earlier in the season, shows the spirit of the 2021 Hornets boys' volleyball team.

 Heather Lovelette

On Saturday, October 16, the Enosburg High School boys volleyball team traveled to Burlington High School for their second meeting of the season. In a close 4-set match, the Seahorses prevailed 3-1 (24-26, 25-12, 25-20, 25-23).

Hornets' coach Jason Robtoy appreciated his team's effort.

“We played scrappy today, but not really sharp. We were missing two starters, and we tried to run a different offense, with some success," said Robtoy. "I'm really proud of how well we played defensively today against a very strong Burlington team.”

EFHS Stat Highlights:

Landon Blake:  2 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist

Devyn Gleason:    6 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace 

Kyle Ovitt:  4 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace 

Xander Paquette:  6 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace 

Nathaniel Robtoy:  3 kills, 3 aces, 11 assists, 2 blocks, 5 digs 

Cayden Yates:  2 kills, 1 ace

Aydan Dash: 1 kill, 1 block 

 

