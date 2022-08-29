Enosburg varsity soccer coach Randy Swainbank is set to coach his 26th season at Enosburg Falls High School and his 30th overall counting the four seasons he coached at Milton High School back in the 90's. Rich Ross, and Daren Rivard will return to assist, and Noah Swainbank, who wrapped up his college soccer career at Castleton University last fall, will also join the staff.
Q&A with coach Randy Swainbank
Who do you have returning, and what roles will they most likely be filling? We have nine returning players after graduating nine seniors this spring. Of the nine, only three were starters and saw significant playing time last season. We’ll be looking to Danny Antillon, Peter Steibris, and Ian Ross for leadership because they logged a lot of minutes last fall. Our starting goalkeeper is senior Silas Kane. Silas has been a back up keeper to Ethan Jackson for the past three seasons and is more than ready to charge in the net.
What will you be looking to build on in the program after last year's title win? Even though we have nine returning players, this is very much a rebuild project this fall. We graduated essentially nine starters, so we have a lot of positions to fill. Finding the right system for this group of players is a priority, as is building relationships and creating a "family" closeness. Last year's team was very close as many of them had played together for years. I can already tell this is going to be a great group to work with, but there are a lot of new faces, and everyone has new roles.
What do you have for younger/incoming players, and how do you see them fitting into the program? There are 20 new players in our junior varsity and varsity programs. These include 14 freshmen, four transfer players, and a senior that didn’t play last year. Another "new" player is Landon Paulson, a junior who has been in our program for the past two years, but missed the entire season last year due to an injury. Landon is a very good soccer player and will take on a leadership role within the team. He’s also capable of playing a variety of roles for us. Our varsity team will consist of seven seniors, three juniors, eight sophomores, and one freshman.
When to watch: The Hornets kick the season off against Lamoille Union High School on Friday, Sept. 2, at 4:30
