The Enosburg High School Hornets boys soccer team traveled to Oxbow on Friday afternoon, earning a 7-0 victory and celebrating the 50-goal milestone for senior Levi Webb. Webb scored his 50th career goal on a penalty kick in the second half.
Goals by Levi Webb (3), Foster Hutchins (2), Jake Boucher, and Danny Antillon. Assists by Levi (3), Ian Ross (2), and Foster Hutchins. Keepers Ethan Jackson and Silas Kane combined for 3 saves.
