The Enosburg Hornets baseball team earned a 14-4 win over visiting Northfield on Monday, May 2. Shea Howrigan earned the win on the mound, pitching four innings allowing one hit, three walks, and striking out eight.
Offensively for Enosburg: Wyatt Boyce 2 hits with 2 RBI’s. Foster Hutchins had 2 hits, Danny Antillon doubled driving in 2 runs. Shea Howrigan and Brandon Parent each added hits.
Offensively for Northfield: Rebillard had 2 hits. Preston double with 2 RBI’s. Amell also had a double.
Winning pitcher: Shea Howrigan 4 IP,1 hits, 3 BB’s, and 8 K’s
Losing pitcher: Amell 4 IP, 6 hits, 7 BB’s and 5 K’s
Enosburg is now 5-1 on the season.
