The Enosburg Hornets boys basketball team earned a 61-47 road win over the Middlebury Tigers on Monday, Feb. 21. The Tigers had no answer for Hornet junior guard Devyn Gleason who scored a game-high 30 points. Middlebury was led by Riney with 18 and Trudeau with 14.
Enosburg Hornets best Middlebury as Devyn Gleason drops game-high 30 points!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
