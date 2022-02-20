Enosburg Boys Basketball vs Vergennes 2022-15.jpg

Shea Howrigan drives through Vergennes defenders during the Hornets' game earlier in the week. 

 Adam Laroche
The Enosburg Hornets boys basketball team traveled to Burr & Burton on Saturday, Feb. 19, earning a 55-45 win.
Enosburg was led by Devyn Gleason with 20 points and Shea Howrigan with 17.
Burr & Burton was led by Ameden 21 points and Dustin Joseph 10. 

