Weather Alert

...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message... ...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities... * The warm air temperatures today in the mid to upper 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s across Lake Champlain, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! && ...Fire Weather Concerns Exist Again Across Northern New York and; Vermont Today...; Fuels remain abnormally dry across the North Country according to; the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and the; New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. This,; combined with relative humidity values as low as 15% may have an; impact on fire weather conditions today. If any fires were to start; the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to grow quickly.; For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn; restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit; your state forestry or environmental protection website.; Remember, a burn ban is in effect for all of New York through May; 14th, which means no open burning is allowed.