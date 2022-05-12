The Enosburg Hornets' softball team traveled to Rice High School on Wednesday, May 11, earning a 13-2 win over the Green Knights. Kenna Lovelette pitched a complete game for Enosburg (7 innings, 5 hits, 4 k's, 2 runs), and her two-run home run in the third gave the Hornets a 5-2 advantage early. Lovelette also tallied four RBI on the evening.
Rice scored two runs early, but the stingy Hornets silenced the Green Knight bats for the remainder of the game. Enosburg had their biggest inning of the day in the seventh, putting six runs on the board.
Enosburg's multi-hitters: Kenna Lovelette went 3-3, 2 run, HR, 4 RBI
Rice's multi-hitters: Alayna Havreluk went 2-3, 2b
Losing pitcher: Havreluk threw for 7 innings, 8 hits, 5 k's
Thank you, Heather Lovelette, for the photos from the road!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.