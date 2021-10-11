Q&A with Enosburg High School boys varsity soccer coach Randy Swainbank
If you had to choose three strengths this year's team brings to the field, what would they be and how have those strengths helped with the team's success? “We have nine seniors this year, the most we have had in recent years, and this group, along with some underclassmen, have a lot of game experience. We have a strong senior-heavy back line and several players capable of scoring goals at any moment. In addition we have two solid goalkeepers, senior Ethan Jackson, and junior Silas Kane.”
What are your thoughts on the remainder of the schedule and what goals do you have as we enter the second half of the season? “Our season goal never really changes. We always look to improve individually and as a team everyday. We try to challenge our players and improve their "soccer speed" throughout the season. What this means is the ability to play and problem solve quickly. The hope is that if a player leaves EFHS and wants to play at a college level he’s prepared to play at that level.”
You've got a lot of depth this year. Do you have any players you'd like to highlight for their leadership and effort on this year's team? “We have a great group of kids; many are very dedicated to the game and have played a lot of off-season and club soccer. Our captains as selected by the players are Ethan Hogaboom, Levi Webb, and Foster Hutchins.”
Would you like to give a shout out to your coaching staff? “Since I've been at Enosburg (25 years) I've been very lucky to have some great assistant coaches, and this current cycle is no different. Daren Rivard has been with me for several years. Daren played for me here at Enosburg and was a part of our 2006 State Championship team. Rich Ross joined us three years ago and is an outstanding goalkeeper coach and advisor. Nate Gingras has also been with us for several years, but has had a limited role since moving out of the county. Gabino Hernandez, also a former player of mine, has been with us for several years as a staff coach for practice sessions.”
Q&A with Richford Falcons coach Eric Bruch
What are three of the areas you've seen the greatest improvement in the team this year? “Our overall fitness has greatly improved allowing us to work on skill development during training sessions. We’re learning to move off the ball quickly and going to space to create more space, and our overall soccer IQ and our vision of the field both defensively and offensively.”
What goals do you have for the team as you reach (and pass) the midpoint of the season? “We have a team goal of accumulating as many points as possible against the D-3 teams we play so we can secure a first round home playoff game to jump start our run for a D-4 Championship. This team can make a deep run in the playoffs if we play to our highest level.”
You've got a talented group of athletes this year; do you have any in particular you'd like to recognize for their effort and dedication to the team on and off the field? “The entire team has been way more dedicated and hungrier this year than I've seen before and some of the driving forces are the leadership of Ben Greenwood, our captain, fellow seniors Xavier Wood and Luc Viens, and sophomore Will Steinhour.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.