Enosburg 57 at Craftsbury 10
The Enosburg Hornets traveled to Craftsbury on Tuesday, Dec. 28 to take on the Chargers. The Hornets led 39-5 at the half. Enosburg was led by Lilly Robtoy 11 which included the first nine points of the game, followed by Zoe McGee 9, Emily Adams 8, and 5 each for Paige Johnson and Abril Ciurana, 4 apiece for Allison Bowen, Erica Goodhue, Ryleigh Simmons 3 for Kayla Gervais, 2 each for Alexis Kittell and Gabby Spaulding. Enosburg is 6-0 and plays Richford Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 pm.
Richford 48 at Winooski 28
The Richford Rockets traveled to Winooski on Tuesday, Dec. 28, taking a 19-14 lead at the half. Richford was led by Kyrielle Deuso with 22 and Aubrey Fadden with 12.
