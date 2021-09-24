The Enosburg Hornets hosted Burlington High School on Thursday, Sept. 23, falling in three sets to BHS (25-23, 25-16, 25-17). For the second day in a row, the Burlington Seahorses visited the EFHS Hornets for a volleyball match, this time with their boys team, currently ranked second in the state.
The first set was very close, but BHS pulled away in the second and third to win 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-17).
Hornets coach Jason Robtoy spoke of his team's strength against a tough competitor.
“The score doesn't tell the whole story here. We've won two five-set matches this week against good teams, and we played well tonight, but Burlington is next-level good right now," said Robtoy. "After facing them, we know we need to work on our serve receive and outside blocking. Hats off to them; they played a great match.”
EFHS stats: Landon Blake: 5 kills, 7 assists, 7 digs Devyn Gleason: 7 kills, 4 digs Kyle Ovitt: 1 dig, 3 assists Xander Paquette: 3 digs, 1 ace Kolten Robtoy: 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig Nathaniel Robtoy: 4 kills, 9 assists, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 1 dig The Hornets (3-2) host Lyndon Institute on Tuesday.
