WINOOSKI — The Winooski Spartans have been rolling through Division III this season, heading into the weekend with an 11-0 record and plenty of confidence.
The win streak came to an end on Friday when the Enosburg Hornets, 9-2 on the season before the game, handed the Spartans their first loss.
The Hornets earned the 5-3 win thanks to an offense that kept the ball distributed to different players, keeping the Spartan offense on their toes.
Enosburg was first to score first on a goal by Foster Hutchins on an assist by Dylan Pattee Dylan who headed on a throw-in by Kam Lovelette.
Winooski tied the game minutes later on a goal scored by Lek Nath Luitel.
Just before the halftime buzzer, Levi Webb scored on an assist by Brendan Deuso. The Hornets left the first with a 2-1 halftime lead.
Shortly into second half Winooski tied again the game again, but Shea Howrigan answered 2 minutes later on an assist Brendan Deuso.
At the 30 minute mark, Levi Webb scored a breakaway goal giving the Hornets a 4-2 lead, but Winooski cut the deficit to 4-3 with 7:30 to play.
Webb was brought down in penalty area with three minutes to play and Brendan Deuso converted the penalty kick for the 5-3 final.
“Our boys played very well and were very focused on being the team to beat the undefeated Spartans,” said Randy Swainbank, head coach of the Hornets. “This is the second year in a row that we have been the only team to defeat them in the regular season.”
The win brings the Hornets to 10-2 and the Spartans to 11-1. Enosburg Hazen on Tuesday and finishes the regular season on Saturday, October 19th at Richford.
The Hornets are in second in Division III and will most likely host a home playoff game.