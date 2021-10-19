On Monday, Oct. 18, Enosburg High School hosted Vermont Commons School for both boys and girls varsity volleyball matches. The two schools have the longest-running programs in Vermont and have played each other since 2007 and traditionally play each other for homecoming. This year, they celebrated their seniors between the matches.
Enosburg senior girls: Elisa Avena, Faith Barry, Molly Callan, Shawnie Hemond, Selina Lawyer, Lilian Provencher, and Tara Wyman.
Melody Tracy, a junior, spoke of the impact the seniors have had on her volleyball experience.
"I'm sad to see them go; several of them just started playing this year, and it's sad to see them go when they're improving so much," said Tracy.
"I'm going to miss the players I've played with for the last two years. I was so happy we could get the win on senior night!"
Enosburg seniors Faith Barry, Selina Lawyer, and Shawnie Hemond (Richford High School) came into the year with varying experience levels.
Lawyer has played since her sophomore year. "I feel like it's who you're playing with that is a big part of your enjoyment. I was glad to get the win on our last home game."
Richford High School doesn't have a volleyball team, so Hemond plays for Enosburg.
"This was my first season, and I'll remember all the girls here. They're like family to me now. I'm going to remember our energy on the bus and before games--I'm going to miss that," said Hemond.
Barry is in her second year with the team; she played as a sophomore and returned as a senior.
"I formed a connection with people I don't usually talk to, and I'll remember the skills I've learned," said Barry. "I've also learned how to work out disagreements--we don't always agree on the court, but we've learned how to work through them."
In the girls' match, the Hornets picked up their second win of the season 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-11).
Enosburg girls stats and highlights:
Camryn Benoit: 3 aces, 2 digs
Faith Barry (senior): 1 kills
Molly Callan (senior): 1 kill
Erica Goodhue: 4 kills, 4 aces
Selina Lawyer (senior): 3 kills, 5 assists, 6 aces
Makenna Lovelette: 4 kills, 5 aces
Lilian Provencher (senior): 1 assist, 4 aces, 4 digs
Lilly Robtoy: 2 aces, 1 kill, 7 assists, 1 dig
Mersadies Shantie: 2 kills, 1 block
Tara Wyman (senior): 1 ace
