The 2022 Enosburg girls' volleyball team celebrates seniors Melody Tracy and Mersadies Shantie on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

On Wednesday, October 19, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team hosted Mount Mansfield. The Cougars won 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-11).

Coach Jason Robtoy: “We played a little better than the score indicates. MMU is a well coached team that plays great defense. We served really well tonight, but they were still able to stay within their offense. We had many long rallies; most of them just didn't come out our way. It's always bittersweet for the seniors, playing their last home game in the EFHS gym. Melody and Sadie both played strong games for us tonight.”

EFHS Stat highlights:

Addison Barbeau: 2 digs

Camryn Benoit: 10 digs

Leah Gervais: 2 kills

Erica Goodhue: 6 kills, 4 digs

Makenna Lovelette: 4 kills

Montannah Ovitt: 3 kills

Lilly Robtoy: 10 assists, 8 digs

Mersadies Shantie: 2 kills

Melody Tracy: 2 kills, 2 aces

