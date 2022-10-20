On Wednesday, October 19, the Enosburg Falls High School girls' volleyball team hosted Mount Mansfield. The Cougars won 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-11).
Coach Jason Robtoy: “We played a little better than the score indicates. MMU is a well coached team that plays great defense. We served really well tonight, but they were still able to stay within their offense. We had many long rallies; most of them just didn't come out our way. It's always bittersweet for the seniors, playing their last home game in the EFHS gym. Melody and Sadie both played strong games for us tonight.”
EFHS Stat highlights:
Addison Barbeau: 2 digs
Camryn Benoit: 10 digs
Leah Gervais: 2 kills
Erica Goodhue: 6 kills, 4 digs
Makenna Lovelette: 4 kills
Montannah Ovitt: 3 kills
Lilly Robtoy: 10 assists, 8 digs
Mersadies Shantie: 2 kills
Melody Tracy: 2 kills, 2 aces
